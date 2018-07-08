Brewers' Ryan Braun: Heads to DL with back strain

Braun was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a back strain.

Braun was scratched from Saturday's lineup with what was originally classified as right side tightness, and now he will be on the shelf at least through the All-Star break. Lorenzo Cain (groin) returns from the disabled list to bolster the Brewers' outfield, and Nate Orf was recalled to fill Braun's spot on the 25-man roster.

