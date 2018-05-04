Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out Friday

Braun (calf) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Pittsburgh.

Braun will get another day off after being removed from Wednesday's game due to right calf tightness. In his place, Domingo Santana will get a start in the outfield and Jesus Aguilar will start at first base. Since this is a reoccurring injury and one that doesn't appear to be overly serious, consider Braun day-to-day heading into Saturday's affair.