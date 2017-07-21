Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out Friday
Braun (calf, wrist) is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Philadelphia.
Braun remains out of the starting lineup for the third straight game as he continues to battle lingering calf and wrist soreness. He was able to make an appearance as a pinch hitter during Thursday's contest, but manager Craig Counsell will take it easy with the outfielder instead of rushing him back. Braun is likely available off the bench to pinch hit, and should be considered day-to-day while Hernan Perez draws another start in left.
