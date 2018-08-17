Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out of Friday's lineup

Braun (ribs) is not in the lineup against the Cardinals on Friday.

Braun was forced to leave Wednesday's game due to right rib cage tightness and will need a little more time off after benefiting from a scheduled off day Thursday. At this point, it's unclear as to when he will return, but the fact that he travelled with the team to St. Louis is a good sign. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.

