Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out Saturday

Braun (ribs) isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Cardinals.

Braun exited Wednesday's contest against the Cubs due to right rib cage tightness. While he managed to pinch hit in the ninth inning of Friday's game, he still doesn't appear to be at 100 percent, so Milwaukee will keep him on the bench as a precaution. Braun figures to be available to pinch hit if necessary.

