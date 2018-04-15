Brewers' Ryan Braun: Held out Sunday

Braun (back) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Braun has been plagued by back ailments over the last few years and was forced to exit Saturday's contest prematurely after experiencing some back tightness following a stolen base. The Brewers have been trying to manage his workload to keep him healthy this season, so it's no surprise that he'll be withheld from the lineup Sunday. Until further details of his injury emerge, consider him day-to-day moving forward. Hernan Perez draws the start in left field in his absence.