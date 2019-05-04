Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hit seventh homer

Braun went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a run scored in the Brewers' 3-1 win over the Mets on Friday.

Braun provided most of the offense for Milwaukee in this contest with a two-run blast off Steven Matz in the fifth inning. The veteran is now slashing .226/.274/.453 with seven long balls and 20 RBI over 106 at-bats.