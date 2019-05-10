Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hits third homer in May

Braun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and walk in a 7-0 victory against the Cubs on Friday.

The veteran outfielder was hitting below .200 as late as May 1, but since then, he's hitting .464 (13-for-28) with three homers and seven RBI. Braun has only walked nine times in 2019, which is hurting his on-base percentage, but the rest of his numbers are quite healthy. He is batting .254 with eight homers, 23 RBI, 16 runs and three steals in 126 at-bats.