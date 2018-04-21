Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hits two-run homer

Braun went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in the win over Miami on Friday.

Braun got his fifth home run of the year in the fourth inning, a two-run shot off Marlins' starter Trevor Richards. Later in the game, he came around to score on a single by Orlando Arcia. This was Braun's third two-hit game of the season, and his batting average is now at .230, after having spent most of the year at or below .200. It's a congested outfield in Milwaukee, but Braun has made it into 18 of 21 games for 65 plate appearances. So far he's out-performing his lead rival for playing time, Domingo Santana, who's hitting .222 with no home runs and three RBI in 19 games.

