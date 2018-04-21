Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hits two-run homer
Braun went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in the win over Miami on Friday.
Braun got his fifth home run of the year in the fourth inning, a two-run shot off Marlins' starter Trevor Richards. Later in the game, he came around to score on a single by Orlando Arcia. This was Braun's third two-hit game of the season, and his batting average is now at .230, after having spent most of the year at or below .200. It's a congested outfield in Milwaukee, but Braun has made it into 18 of 21 games for 65 plate appearances. So far he's out-performing his lead rival for playing time, Domingo Santana, who's hitting .222 with no home runs and three RBI in 19 games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...