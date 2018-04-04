Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hits walk-off home run

Braun went 2-for-5 and hit a walk-off home run in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.

Braun has just three hits this season, but two of them are home runs that gave the Brewers the lead -- and ultimately the win, in both cases -- and he does have six RBI. It wasn't exactly clear how regularly Braun would be in the lineup heading into Opening Day, but thus far he has started four of the Brewers' five games -- two at first base and two in left field.