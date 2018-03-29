Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hitting third Opening Day

Braun will start at first base and hit third in the Brewers' Opening Day matchup with the Padres on Thursday.

Braun will get the start at first base Thursday for the first time in his career. He isn't going to be playing every day against right-handed starters out of the gate and will be asked to play both first base and left field this year, but he figures to be in the lineup somewhere when the Brewers face left-handed starters; and regardless who is on the opposing mound, he still figures to hit third in the batting order whenever he starts.