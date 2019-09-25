Play

Brewers' Ryan Braun: Homers in victory

Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Braun got off to a slow start this month, but he has gotten hot at the right time for both the Brewers and fantasy players, going 11-for-33 (.333) with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last 10 games. Despite the hot streak, he could get a day or two off before the regular season ends if the Brewers are able to lock up a playoff spot.

