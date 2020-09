Braun went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Braun teamed up with Daniel Vogelbach to go back-to-back against Adam Wainwright in the fourth to give the Brewers their first lead of the evening. Braun is hitting .238/.281/.500 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 38 games as he hopes to help Milwaukee to another playoff birth in his 14th season with the ballclub.