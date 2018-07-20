Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hopeful to return Saturday

Braun (back) will likely be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's matchup against the Dodgers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun tested his back Thursday during a workout, and it appears he's good to go, as Manager Craig Counsell stated he expects Braun to come off the disabled list Saturday, per Rosiak. Braun figures to regain his role as the everyday starter in left field, especially with Eric Thames (hamstring) on the DL.