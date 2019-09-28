Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hopes to be back for playoffs

Braun was diagnosed with a mild left calf strain and hopes to be back for the start of the postseason, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Braun suffered the injury Friday, but an MRI revealed that the issue wasn't particularly serious Saturday. He won't be back in the lineup Sunday for the final game of the regular season but could be available for the start of the playoffs. The Brewers don't yet know if their postseason will begin in the Wild Card game or in the divisional round, as they sit one game behind the Cardinals with two games left to play.