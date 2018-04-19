Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hopes to return Friday

Braun (calf) said he hopes to return to the starting lineup Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun has been held out of the lineup for the previous two games due to a calf injury, but the veteran outfielder noted his calf was feeling better Thursday. He's expected to go through a pregame workout Thursday, and if all goes well, he could rejoin the lineup Friday. In the meantime, the Brewers will deploy an outfield of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Domingo Santana (from left to right) while Jesus Aguilar picks up a start at first base in Braun's stead.