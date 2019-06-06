Brewers' Ryan Braun: In Thursday's lineup

Braun is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Braun was limited to pinch-hit duty Wednesday -- and he did, indeed, record a pinch hit -- but he will be back in his customary spot in left field Thursday afternoon, and will hit third against Marlins starter Caleb Smith. After going 0-for-10 over three games between May 30 - June 1, Braun went 4-for-9 over his last three games.