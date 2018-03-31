Brewers' Ryan Braun: Keys comeback effort Friday

Braun went 1-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Padres.

Braun made his first hit of the 2018 season count, taking Padres closer Brad Hand deep into the second deck for a two-out, three-run home run, capping a five-run Milwaukee rally in the top of the ninth inning. Due to the crowding in the Brewers outfield, Braun is projected to see an influx of starts at first base this season, though it could take him a while to gain eligibility at the position with Eric Thames slated for the strong side of the platoon.