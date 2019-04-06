Brewers' Ryan Braun: Kicks off slugfest

Braun went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 13-10 win over the Cubs.

His second-inning blast off Jose Quintana was the first of five homers for the Brew Crew on the night, and Braun's second of the season. The veteran outfielder is enjoying a great start to 2019, going 8-for-27 (.296) through seven games with nine RBI.