Brewers' Ryan Braun: Knocks out six hits in victory

Braun went 6-for-8 with two doubles and two RBI against the Mets on Saturday.

Braun reached base six times Saturday, but most importantly provided a two-run game-winning single in the bottom of the 18th inning. He entered the weekend series against the Mets with just a .206 batting average, but he's since gone 9-for-12, raising his average to .263. He'll likely continue to get routine days out of the starting lineup to maintain his health, but his performance is beginning to dictate he remains in the lineup as much as possible.