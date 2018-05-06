Brewers' Ryan Braun: Knocks RBI double Saturday

Braun (calf) went 1-for-2 with a game-winning two-run double Saturday against the Pirates.

Braun has been withheld from the lineup for the past two games with calf tightness, though he's been used off the bench in both contests. He proved to be a crucial substitute in Saturday's game, helping the Brewers reclaim the lead for good in the eighth inning with his extra-base hit. The veteran is now hitting .252/.295/.466 with five homers, four stolen bases and 19 RBI through 31 games this season. According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Braun said he's hoping to be back in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale.