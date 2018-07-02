Brewers' Ryan Braun: Launches 10th homer

Braun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

Braun went deep in the ninth inning to get Milwaukee on the board, preventing the shutout. He went 2-for-7 with two RBI and a strikeout over the Brewers' four-game weekend series with the Reds. Braun is slashing .245/.297/.454 with 35 RBI and seven stolen bases through 65 games in 2018.

