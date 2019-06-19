Brewers' Ryan Braun: Launches 12th homer

Braun went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

The veteran outfielder continues to put together another solid campaign. Braun is slashing .266/.317/.456 with 12 homers and 40 RBI through 68 games, and hitting behind Christian Yelich is giving him a shot at his first 100-RBI season since 2012.