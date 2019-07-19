Brewers' Ryan Braun: Launches 14th homer
Braun went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Braun crushed a 436-foot solo home run off T.J. McFarland in the ninth inning to extend the Brewers' lead to 5-1. He also contributed another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the second. The 35-year-old has now recorded hits in five of his six contests post All-Star break. On the season, Braun is batting .272/.322/.474 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI and 41 runs scored.
