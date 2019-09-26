Brewers' Ryan Braun: Launches grand slam

Braun went 1-for-2 with a walk, grand slam and two runs scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Braun launched a grand slam in the first inning, starting the Brewers' offensive barrage and recording his 22nd home run of the season. He's produced well of late, smacking four home runs in his last 10 starts while also collecting at least one hit in eight of those contests. For the season, he's maintained an impressive .284/.342/.504 line across 143 games.