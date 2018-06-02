Brewers' Ryan Braun: Launches sixth homer Friday

Braun went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.

The homer was Braun's sixth of the year, but his first since returning from the disabled list a week ago. In fact, it was the veteran's first round-tripper since April 20, ending a 26-game drought. He is hitting .333 (7-for-21) since getting healthy, however, and his .238/.303/.429 slash line on the season could improve in a hurry if he stays in a groove.

