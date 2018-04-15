Brewers' Ryan Braun: Leaves with back injury
Braun exited Saturday's game against the Mets in the fifth inning due to back tightness.
The veteran outfielder looked fine when he singled and stole a base earlier in the frame, but he was promptly replaced by Hernan Perez in left field for the bottom half of the fifth. It's unclear how severe the issue is, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. If he's forced to miss multiple days, Christian Yelich's (oblique) return from the disabled list could fill the void in the Brewers' lineup.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...