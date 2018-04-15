Brewers' Ryan Braun: Leaves with back injury

Braun exited Saturday's game against the Mets in the fifth inning due to back tightness.

The veteran outfielder looked fine when he singled and stole a base earlier in the frame, but he was promptly replaced by Hernan Perez in left field for the bottom half of the fifth. It's unclear how severe the issue is, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. If he's forced to miss multiple days, Christian Yelich's (oblique) return from the disabled list could fill the void in the Brewers' lineup.