Brewers' Ryan Braun: Lifted with calf tightness

Braun was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Reds with right calf tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun was 0-for-3 prior to being replaced by Brett Phillips in the sixth inning. The veteran outfielder missed some time earlier in the year with a similar calf issue, so manager Craig Counsell was likely playing it safe with him given the Brewers are set for a scheduled off-day Thursday. Counsell added that he's not too concerned about the issue. Consider Braun day-to-day for now.