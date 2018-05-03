Brewers' Ryan Braun: Lifted with calf tightness
Braun was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Reds with right calf tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Braun was 0-for-3 prior to being replaced by Brett Phillips in the sixth inning. The veteran outfielder missed some time earlier in the year with a similar calf issue, so manager Craig Counsell was likely playing it safe with him given the Brewers are set for a scheduled off-day Thursday. Counsell added that he's not too concerned about the issue. Consider Braun day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...