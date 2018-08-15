Brewers' Ryan Braun: Listed as day-to-day

Manager Craig Counsell said Braun (ribs) is day-to-day, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs in the fifth inning with right rib cage tightness, and injury he picked up in the third inning while attempting to make a sliding catch. He's set to travel with the team to St. Louis, a positive sign that the injury isn't anything overly serious.

More News
Our Latest Stories