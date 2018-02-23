Brewers' Ryan Braun: Looking fine at first
Braun will play a number of Cactus League games at first base, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell says that Braun's "actions look right" at the position. Braun has never played first base in the majors, though he did come into the league as a corner infiedler, playing exclusively as a third baseman in his rookie season back in 2007. The Brewers made their outfield a lot more crowded this offseason after acquiring Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, so they'll be hoping that Braun proves serviceable at first. Adding eligibility at the least valuable position will have minimal fantasy impact for Braun, though spending more time at first could potentially increase his durability, an important factor for a player who hasn't played more than 140 games since 2012.
