Brewers' Ryan Braun: Looking to raise launch angle

Braun said Sunday that he's worked with a private coach this winter to make changes to his swing in order to tap into more power, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Even in his age-34 season, Braun still hit the ball with authority (43.0 percent hard-hit rate), but it didn't translate to as much over-the-fence power (20 home runs in 444 plate appearances) as compared to years past. In fact, Braun has posted the four worst flyball rates of his career in the past four seasons, with the Brewers' longtime franchise player instead spraying more grounders and flyballs around the yard. Adjusting his launch angle could help Braun recover some of the home-run output he's lost in recent seasons, but simply avoiding the disabled list would probably prove more consequential to his overall fantasy value. He hasn't played in more than 140 games in any season since 2012.