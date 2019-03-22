Brewers' Ryan Braun: Looks ready for regular season

Braun went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Braun did not appear in a spring game since March 8, but he has hit well since, going 6-for-20 (.300) with a home run and three RBI over eight games. The Brewers will probably try to give Braun a day off every few games in an effort to keep him fresh for the entire season, but he still figures to be the team's primary left fielder, and will likely hit third in the order whenever he's in the lineup.