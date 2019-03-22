Brewers' Ryan Braun: Looks ready for regular season
Braun went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Thursday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Braun did not appear in a spring game since March 8, but he has hit well since, going 6-for-20 (.300) with a home run and three RBI over eight games. The Brewers will probably try to give Braun a day off every few games in an effort to keep him fresh for the entire season, but he still figures to be the team's primary left fielder, and will likely hit third in the order whenever he's in the lineup.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Making spring debut•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: To make spring debut Friday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: First base role diminishes•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Looking to raise launch angle•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Tallies five hits in NLDS•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Power surge continues against Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Changing Brew
The Brewers have bad news about their closer but good news about their starting rotation. Meanwhile,...
-
What would first-round busts look like?
Even Mike Trout comes with risk attached. Mookie Betts, too. Here are the top picks rated in...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Priority players; rankings updates
Heading into a huge weekend of Fantasy drafts, Scott White and Adam Aizer talk spring news...
-
Top 12 non-closer RPs
Not everyone who targets a reliever targets him for saves. Scott White looks at one of the...
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.