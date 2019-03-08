Brewers' Ryan Braun: Making spring debut

Braun will make his spring debut Friday against the Diamondbacks.

The Brewers have taken it easy with Braun this spring in an effort to keep him fresh for the regular season, but he will finally get into a game for the first time. Braun will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter Friday and hit third in the batting order.

