Brewers' Ryan Braun: May return Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Manager Craig Counsell said he hopes Braun (back) is back in the lineup Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Braun returned from a bout of back tightness for one game last Sunday, but he's subsequently sat out the past four contests. Jace Peterson starts in right field Friday for the Brewers.
