Brewers' Ryan Braun: May return Sunday

Manager Craig Counsell hopes to have Braun (hamstring) back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to left hamstring soreness after tweaking the muscle on the basepaths Friday. The team opted to stay cautious given the rainy conditions for Saturday afternoon, though Braun did strike out in a pinch-hit appearance during the 15-inning affair.