Brewers' Ryan Braun: May work at first base in 2020

Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Braun could work at first base in 2020, but he won't be the team's primary option, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun seemed likely to see some time at first base after the Brewers sent Jesus Aguilar to the Rays at the trade deadline, but Eric Thames and Yasmani Grandal handled the bulk of the work down the stretch. The Brewers declined Thames' option for 2020 and Grandal signed a massive deal with the White Sox, leaving the team with no real internal options at first base. The veteran outfielder has 17 career appearances at first base, so the team is unlikely to begin utilizing him in an everyday role. Braun is coming off his best season since 2016, posting a .285/.343/.505 slash line with 22 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 144 games.