Brewers' Ryan Braun: May work at first base in 2020
Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Braun could work at first base in 2020, but he won't be the team's primary option, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Braun seemed likely to see some time at first base after the Brewers sent Jesus Aguilar to the Rays at the trade deadline, but Eric Thames and Yasmani Grandal handled the bulk of the work down the stretch. The Brewers declined Thames' option for 2020 and Grandal signed a massive deal with the White Sox, leaving the team with no real internal options at first base. The veteran outfielder has 17 career appearances at first base, so the team is unlikely to begin utilizing him in an everyday role. Braun is coming off his best season since 2016, posting a .285/.343/.505 slash line with 22 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 144 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: On Strasburg, Pham
From the Stephen Strasburg signing to the Tommy Pham trade to the renewed sleeper appeal for...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...