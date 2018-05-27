Brewers' Ryan Braun: Nabs steal Saturday

Braun went 1-for-4 with a pair of walks, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base Saturday in the Brewers' 17-6 win over the Mets.

Braun has started in two of the Brewers' three games since returning from the disabled list Thursday, but it's still unclear if he'll have a full-time role with manager Craig Counsell seemingly committing to the hot-hitting Jesus Aguilar as the team's primary first baseman for the time being. That will likely result in Braun splitting time in the outfield with Domingo Santana, who was productive in a bench role Saturday with a two-run pinch-hit double in the seventh inning.