Manager Craig Counsell said that Braun won't be available for Monday's intrasquad game while tending to back, oblique and neck soreness, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Though Counsell provided more specificity regarding the nature of Braun's injuries, the skipper reiterated what he said Sunday about the veteran's status for Friday's season opener versus the Cubs being in jeopardy. In an effort to preserve Braun's health, the Brewers are expected to deploy the 36-year-old primarily as a designated hitter in 2020, so it's not the most encouraging sign that he's already hurting before the season has even gotten underway. Logan Morrison could be a candidate to see starts at DH if Braun is unavailable for the weekend series at Wrigley Field.