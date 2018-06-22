Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in Friday's lineup

Braun (thumb) is out of the starting nine against St. Louis on Friday.

Manager Craig Counsell will give Braun another day off, marking his fourth in the past five games as he continues to recover from a minor procedure on his thumb. In his place, Eric Thames will man left field and bat atop the Brewers' order for Friday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories