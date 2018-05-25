Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in lineup Friday

Braun is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

Braun went 1-for-4 in his return from the disabled list Thursday but will head back to the bench for Friday's game with his .223/.268/.408 slash line. Christian Yelich will slide back to left field with Jesus Aguilar at first base as Noah Syndergaard takes the hill for the Mets.

