Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in lineup Tuesday

Braun is not starting Tuesday against Washington.

Both Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames are set to return from hamstring injuries Tuesday, creating a playing-time crunch in Milwaukee. It remains to be seen whether or not Braun will be an everyday player with both of them healthy. The veteran has a disappointing .229/.275/.416 line on the season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him in a part-time role.

More News
Our Latest Stories