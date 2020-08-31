site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in Monday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Braun isn't in the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
Braun returned to the lineup Sunday after missing Saturday's game with lower back tightness. However, he'll get a day off Monday with Jace Peterson starting in right field.
