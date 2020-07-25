Braun isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Braun failed to record a hit in Friday's Opening Day contest as Kyle Hendricks was dominant, and the veteran will sit for the second game of the series. Christian Yelich will serve as the designated hitter Saturday with Ben Gamel starting in left field and batting eighth.
