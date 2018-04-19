Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in Thursday's lineup

Braun (calf) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami.

Braun will miss a second straight game due to a calf issue. Manager Craig Counsell has yet to describe the severity of Braun's latest injury, so consider him day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Christian Yelich will start in left while Jesus Aguilar gets the nod at first.

