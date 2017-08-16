Play

Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not in Wednesday lineup

Braun is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Braun will receive a standard day off after starting the past 11 games, hitting .409/.458/.614 with one home runs, two RBI and five runs during that span. Hernan Perez draws the start in left field while batting seventh in the order for the second contest of a two-game set against the Pirates.

