Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not starting again before break

Braun (knee) will be limited to pinch-hit/emergency duty through the break, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun revealed Friday that he injured his right knee at the start of last year's playoffs, and it was pretty bad, to the point he was restricted from lower-body work all winter. He aggravated the issue earlier in the week, presumably when he slid into the outfield wall while making a catch. Tyler Saladino is starting in left field Friday but look for Ben Gamel to get the nod Saturday and Sunday with two right-handers lined up for Pittsburgh.