Brewers' Ryan Braun: Not starting Tuesday

Braun is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Braves.

The Brewers continue to give Braun fairly regular rest, a plan which appears to be working well enough, as the veteran owns a decent .270/.321/.459 slash line, good for a technically above-average 101 wRC+. Ben Gamel starts in left field.

More News
Our Latest Stories