Brewers' Ryan Braun: Nursing back injury

Braun is not in Saturday's lineup against the Cubs due to a back injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This helps explain why Braun is out of the lineup against lefty Cole Hamels on Saturday. The veteran outfielder has dealt on-and-off with a back injury this season and should be considered day-to-day. Ben Gamel is starting in left field in place of Braun in this one.

