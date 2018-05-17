Brewers' Ryan Braun: Officially hits DL
Braun was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with middle-back tightness.
As expected, Braun will spend some time on the shelf to get over the back tightness that has kept him sidelined since Monday. The move is retroactive to May 14, so Braun will be eligible to rejoin the Brewers in a week if he proves ready. A corresponding roster move is expected to be announced prior to Friday's series opener against the Twins. While Braun is sidelined, look for Jesus Aguilar to man first base while Christian Yelich, Domingo Santana and Lorenzo Cain will hold down the Brewers' outfield.
