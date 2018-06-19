Brewers' Ryan Braun: On bench Tuesday

Braun will sit for the second time in three days Tuesday against the Pirates.

Braun has just a pair of hits in his last five games. His season line sits at a disappointing .237/.292/.432 in 57 games. He's at least contributing with eight homers and seven steals, putting him on pace for a respectable 18 and 16, respectively. Christian Yelich will start in left field Tuesday, with Eric Thames starting in right.